Thursday, June 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. ‘Woke, egomaniac’: Internet slams woman for dancing, interrupting live coverage on Nottingham killings | WATCH

‘Woke, egomaniac’: Internet slams woman for dancing, interrupting live coverage on Nottingham killings | WATCH

A live news broadcast over the Nottingham killings was interrupted by a woman who video-bombed during the reporting and started dancing.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2023 15:15 IST
Woman interrupts a LIVE news broadcast over Nottingham
Image Source : @TRULEELY SCREEN GRAB Woman interrupts a LIVE news broadcast over Nottingham killings.

Nottingham: A female reporter was interrupted and video bombed by a woman during a live broadcast on the Nottingham killings in Central England.

The woman who tried to disrupt the live reporting waved her arms in the air and made some facial gestures at the Ilkeston road in Nottingham.

As the interruption was captured, users on social media slammed the inappropriate behaviour of the woman.

A video of the incident was shared by a user named Tru Lee, who slammed the woman saying, “A perfect representative of the #woke, fatass, egomaniac, global #left"

“’Absolutely disgraceful!' Fury as 'vile' woman jumps into shot during live Sky News report into tragic Nottingham murders and starts dancing and waving her arms,” he said.

ALSO READ 'Touched inappropriately' by powerful men in Parliament: Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News