‘Woke, egomaniac’: Internet slams woman for dancing, interrupting live coverage on Nottingham killings | WATCH

Nottingham: A female reporter was interrupted and video bombed by a woman during a live broadcast on the Nottingham killings in Central England.

The woman who tried to disrupt the live reporting waved her arms in the air and made some facial gestures at the Ilkeston road in Nottingham.

As the interruption was captured, users on social media slammed the inappropriate behaviour of the woman.

A video of the incident was shared by a user named Tru Lee, who slammed the woman saying, “A perfect representative of the #woke, fatass, egomaniac, global #left"

“’Absolutely disgraceful!' Fury as 'vile' woman jumps into shot during live Sky News report into tragic Nottingham murders and starts dancing and waving her arms,” he said.

