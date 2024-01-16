North Korea’s Foreign Minister holds meeting with Lavrov in Moscow amid concerns over alleged arms deal

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov on Tuesday hosted his North Korean counterpart for talks on expanding ties between the two countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow. At the start of the meeting, Lavrov said he and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui would discuss “active work” on implementing the agreements reached by the countries’ leaders.

During the meeting, Hui said that ties with Russia were developing in line with the plans of the two countries' leaders, a deepening of a relationship that the United States and its allies view with concern. Lavrov on Tuesday also mentioned “close and fruitful cooperation” between the two countries at the United Nations and other international organizations. He noted that Moscow “highly appreciates” Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

“We will maker every effort to develop our relations,” Choe said.

WATCH: Foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea meet in Moscow

North Korea-Russia ties

Earlier in September last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit several military sites, sparking international concerns about an arms alliance that would help Moscow replenish its arsenals amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Putin is set to host Choe later in the day. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president will visit North Korea on Kim’s invitation “at a convenient time” and based “on mutual agreement.”

The United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of providing artillery munitions and missiles for Russia to use in Ukraine. Earlier this month, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Russia already had used ballistic missiles provided by North Korea to strike Ukraine. Both Russia and North Korea have dismissed accusations of North Korean arms transfers to Russia.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: North Korea abolishes agencies managing relations with South Korea, warns of war