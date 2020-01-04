Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
  Sharif exempted from personal appearance in corruption case

An accountability court has allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case till the next hearing. 

Islamabad Published on: January 04, 2020 15:39 IST
An accountability court has allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case till the next hearing. A lawyer told the court on Friday that Sharif was still under treatment in London and doctors had not permitted him to travel by air so far, reports Dawn news.

He submitted an application seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance for the former premier.

Presiding Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan allowed the application and adjourned hearing till January 17.

Sharif's nephew Yousaf Abbas was brought to the court from jail to attend the proceedings, while PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who is on bail, had already been exempted by the court from personal appearance till filing of a reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

