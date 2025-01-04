Mike Johnson, Republican Congressman, re-elected as Speaker of US House with narrow victory

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mike Johnson

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson was re-elected as Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Friday, securing a narrow victory in a tense vote. With a slim majority of just three votes, Johnson, who represents Louisiana's 4th Congressional District, received 218 votes, narrowly defeating Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who garnered 215 votes. The result marks a significant moment in the House, as Republicans hold a slim majority of 219 seats against the Democrats' 215— the smallest majority for either party in nearly a century.

Johnson’s re-election came after a period of uncertainty and internal Republican divisions, but it also marked a clear show of support from his party. In his acceptance speech, Johnson expressed his commitment to serving as a unifying leader and praised the new Congress as a turning point in American governance.

“This is a momentous time in our history,” Johnson said, emphasizing the need to move beyond partisan gridlock. “The American people have called on us to reject business as usual and throw out the status quo. We must and we will heed their call.”

He further underscored the need for a shift in priorities, advocating for a government that is accountable to the people. “Our people do not deserve to be ruled by millions of bureaucrats they never voted for, never met, and can't hold accountable,” Johnson said. "The election is over. This is a new Congress."

President-elect Donald Trump congratulated Johnson following his victory, calling it an "unprecedented vote of confidence" and praising Johnson’s leadership. “Mike will be a great Speaker, and our country will be the beneficiary,” Trump said, looking ahead to his inauguration on January 20.

Following the re-election, Johnson swore in the new members of the 119th Congress, signalling a fresh start in legislative priorities. In a show of bipartisanship, House Minority Leader Jeffries also congratulated Johnson, extending an olive branch for potential future cooperation.

Johnson’s leadership will be critical as the 118th Congress navigates key legislative battles in the coming months, including the formal certification of Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, which is set to take place on January 6.

(PTI inputs)