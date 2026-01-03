Mexico earthquake: Two killed after 6.5 magnitude quake jolts state of Guerrero The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5, with its epicentre near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

Mexico City:

A strong earthquake struck southern and central Mexico on Friday, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press briefing of the new year as seismic alarms sounded, and leaving at least 2 people dead.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5, with its epicentre near the town of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, according to Mexico’s national seismological agency. More than 500 aftershocks were recorded.

Guerrero’s civil defence agency reported multiple landslides around Acapulco and on other highways across the state. Governor Evelyn Salgado said a 50 year old woman from a small community near the epicentre died after her home collapsed. Authorities also reported major structural damage at a hospital in Chilpancingo, the state capital, prompting the evacuation of several patients.

Residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco ran into the streets as the shaking began. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said 1 person died after suffering an apparent medical emergency followed by a fall while evacuating a building.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at a depth of 21.7 miles, or 35 kilometres, about 2.5 miles north, north west of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, in mountainous terrain roughly 57 miles north east of Acapulco.

Sheinbaum resumed her press briefing shortly after the quake.

José Raymundo Díaz Taboada, a doctor and human rights defender who lives on one of the hills surrounding Acapulco, said he heard a loud rumbling sound and neighbourhood dogs began barking. He said the seismic alert sounded on his mobile phone moments before the shaking intensified, accompanied by significant noise.

He added that the tremor felt weaker than some previous earthquakes, and that he had prepared a backpack with essential items as aftershocks continued. He also said he was unable to contact some friends living along the Costa Chica south east of Acapulco because communications had been cut.