Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's pick for attorney general

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general

Day after the US House Ethics Committee deadlocked on releasing a report into allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use by President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general Matt Gaetz, the latter on Thursday (November 21) announced his decision to withdraw from the post.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gaetz elaborated on the reason behind his decision, which he took in the face of opposition from the Senate Republicans, whose support he would have needed to win the job.

He said, "I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle; thus, I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

"I remain fully committed to seeing that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice, and I'm certain he will save America," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Gaetz has been under intense scrutiny as the US President-elect Donald Trump announced his qualifications to serve as the country's top law enforcement official amid his alleged past conduct. Significantly, Gaetz was under investigation by the US Justice Department for nearly three years into potential sex trafficking violations, but the probe ended last year without charges being brought. Gaetz has vehemently refused wrongdoing in the allegations leveled against him and has since called for dismantling the FBI, the nation's most prominent law enforcement agency.

Moreover, amid Gaetz's announcement to withdraw his name, US President-elect Donald Trump said the latter carried out great efforts in seeking approval to be Attorney General. Trump said, "I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect." "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do," he added.