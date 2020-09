Image Source : PTI Mass shooting in New York's Rochester, several injured

A mass shooting broke out in New York on Friday midnight where at least a dozen people have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.

The shooting began at around 12:30 am (GMT) on Saturday and officers received 911 (emergency distress) calls from an area near Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue; a large crowd had gathered in the area.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

