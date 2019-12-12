This company surprised its employees with ₹70 crore bonus

A US-based real estate developer surprised its employees with a total of $10 million (over ₹70 crore) bonus. St. John Properties' Founder and Chairman Edward St. John surprised its 198 employees with a total of $10 million holiday bonus at a recent holiday party.

Edward said he couldn't think of a better way to show his thanks for his employees' hard work. He said the amount each employee receives depends on their tenure. He added that the company could afford the bonus after developing 20 million square feet of space.

This company surprised its employees with ₹70 crore bonus

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” St. John said. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The average is $50,000, but some longtime employees are getting more than $250,000. The company has employees throughout Maryland and northern Virginia.

The bonuses celebrate the company's achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses across eight states.

The Baltimore-based company announced the bonuses at its holiday party and said only five of the 198 employees knew about the bonuses before the big reveal.