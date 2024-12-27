'India has never been, and will never be...': When Manmohan Singh addressed US Congress | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ARCHIVEPMO.NIC.IN The then-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing the Joint meeting of the US Congress at Great Hall, House of Representatives, Capitol Hill in Washington on July 19, 2005.

New Delhi: On 19 July 2005, the then-Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh visited the United States where he addressed the joint session of the US Congress-- an honour bestowed only on the closest of US allies. As he entered the US Congress, Dr Singh was accorded a grand welcome by the leaders of both the Republican and Democratic Parties.

Within seconds of his speech, Dr Singh defended India's action against Pakistan and stressed New Delhi could not go soft on terrorism. "Democracies provide legitimate means for expressing dissent. They provide the right to engage in political activity and must continue to do so. However, for this very reason, they cannot afford to be soft on terror. Terrorism exploits the freedom our open societies provide to destroy our freedoms. The United States and India must work together in all possible forums to counter all forms of terrorism. We cannot be selective in this area. We must fight terrorism wherever it exists, because terrorism anywhere threatens democracy everywhere," Dr Manmohan Singh said in the US Congress.

"We are often criticised for being too slow"

He admitted India's tendency to be slow in altering policies, however, he added this is necessary to build the consensus of the people. "We are often criticised for being too slow in making changes in policy, but democracy means having to build a consensus in favour of change. As elected representatives, you are all familiar with this problem. We have to assuage the doubts and calm the fears that often arise when people face the impact of change. Many of the fears we have to address are exaggerated, but they must be addressed. This is necessary to ensure sustainability. India's economic reforms must be seen in this light: they may appear slow, but I assure you they are durable and irreversible," he said.

"We have never been, and will never be, a source of proliferation of sensitive technologies"

He sought US support for India's civil nuclear programme and assured the US Congress that New Delhi would not spread sensitive technologies. His statement at the US Congress came after then-President George W Bush said he would push for a reversal of US policy so Washington could help India's nuclear power programme. Any such change in policy would require the support of Congress. Lawmakers applauded his comments on nuclear cooperation. Singh described India's track record on nuclear nonproliferation as "impeccable".

Singh also said that India had "adhered scrupulously to every rule and canon" even though "we have witnessed unchecked nuclear proliferation in our own neighbourhood which has directly affected our security interests" - an apparent reference to Pakistan, its neighbour and longtime rival. "I would also like to reiterate that India's track record in nuclear non-proliferation is impeccable. We have adhered scrupulously to every rule and canon in this area. We have done so even though we have witnessed unchecked nuclear proliferation in our own neighbourhood which has directly affected our security interests," said Singh.

"This is because India, as a responsible nuclear power, is fully conscious of the immense responsibilities that come with the possession of advanced technologies, both civilian and strategic. We have never been, and will never be, a source of the proliferation of sensitive technologies," he added.

India-US relations

The relations between the world's oldest and largest democracies have often been shadowed by suspicion, but have improved markedly in recent years. Singh, standing before then-Vice President Dick Cheney and House Speaker Dennis Hastert, said the two countries have common interests in such areas as the fight against 'terrorism', joint work to combat AIDS and dual efforts to promote democracy - as well as cooperation in developing new energy resources. He noted one area where the two countries do not agree: US resistance to India gaining a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. "The voice of the world's largest democracy surely cannot be left unheard on the Security Council when the United Nations is being restructured," he said. On economic themes, he assured lawmakers that "India's growth and prosperity is in America's own interest," and said India needs massive foreign direct investment. "I hope American companies will participate in the opportunities we are creating," he said. Singh's speech was the first by an Indian leader since former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.

