Mamdani to meet Trump today, says he will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers Mamdani further added that his team had reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, “because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home.”

Washington:

Days after his massive victory, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said while he has many disagreements with President Donald Trump, he will work with the American leader on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. Mamdani will meet Trump in the White House on Friday, the first meeting between the two and also since his victory in the New York City Mayoral election on November 4.

We should be relentless despite many disagreements: Mamdani

“I have many disagreements with the President, and I believe that we should be relentless and pursue all avenues and all meetings that can make our city affordable for every single New Yorker,” Mamdani told reporters.

“I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers. If an agenda hurts New Yorkers, I will also be the first to say so,” he added.

Mamdani’s team reaches out to White House for meeting with Trump

Mamdani further added that his team had reached out to the White House to set up this meeting, “because I will work with anyone to make life more affordable for the more than eight and a half million people who call this city home.”

Mamdani says it is customary for him to meet Trump

He also stated that it is customary for an incoming New York City Mayor to meet with the White House, “given the mutual reliance.”

He said it is more critical than ever, given the national crisis of affordability, one that New Yorkers know very well across the city, and the specific challenge many cities are facing with balancing public safety against steps taken by this administration.

Mamdani acknowledged that for New Yorkers, his meeting with Trump “is between two very different candidates who they voted for the same reason. They wanted a leader who would take on the cost of living crisis that makes it impossible for working people to afford living in this city.”

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Trump to meet 'communist' Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani at White House on Friday