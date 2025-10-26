Paris Police arrests suspects behind daring Louvre crown jewel heist Louvre heist: The Louvre’s director voiced profound remorse over the heist, calling it a “terrible failure” in protecting the nation’s artistic heritage. As the world’s most visited museum, celebrated for masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, Louvre had never faced a security breach of this magnitude.

Paris:

French authorities have arrested suspects in connection with last week’s audacious theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris- a heist valued at an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million). The brazen operation, which lasted less than eight minutes, has shaken the art and security world alike.

Arrests at Roissy Airport

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed on Sunday that investigators detained multiple individuals on Saturday evening (October 25). One of the men was intercepted at Roissy Airport as he prepared to leave the country, according to officials. While local outlets BFM TV and Le Parisien reported that two suspects are now in custody, prosecutor Laure Beccuau declined to specify the exact number of arrests.

How the heist unfolded

In the early hours of the previous Sunday (October 26), intruders used a basket lift to scale the Louvre’s historic façade before forcing open a window and gaining entry. Once inside, the thieves smashed several display cases in the museum’s royal collections wing, seizing priceless jewels before escaping under the cover of darkness. The operation was executed with extraordinary speed- security footage indicated the thieves were inside the building for less than eight minutes.

An embarrassing breach for the Louvre

The museum’s director expressed deep regret over the incident, describing it as a “terrible failure” in safeguarding cultural treasures. The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, is renowned for its vast collection, including the Mona Lisa, but had never before experienced a theft of this scale in recent decades.

A widening investigation

Prosecutor Beccuau confirmed that France’s elite anti-gang brigade is leading the investigation. She revealed that over 100 officers are currently working to locate the remaining suspects and recover the stolen jewels. Beccuau criticised recent leaks to the media, warning that premature disclosures could jeopardize the ongoing operation.

Authorities continue to examine security footage, trace getaway routes, and analyze forensic evidence in hopes of retrieving the stolen artifacts that experts say are “irreplaceable national symbols.”