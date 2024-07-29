Monday, July 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Kim Jong Un risks his life during massive rescue operation as North Korea's Phyongan drowns in floods | PICS

Kim Jong Un risks his life during massive rescue operation as North Korea's Phyongan drowns in floods | PICS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected flooded areas near the country's border with China after 5,000 people were affected. Kim praised the military for its rescue efforts but he rebuked officials for insufficient preparation of crisis response measures to prevent damage caused by heavy rain.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Pyongyang Published on: July 29, 2024 18:44 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in
Image Source : AP/REUTERS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China, in North Pyongan Province

More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday. The official Korean Central News Agency did not mention any deaths or how much damage the flooding on Saturday caused.

Summer floods in North Korea often cause serious damage to farmlands due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure. About 10 military helicopters and navy and government boats were mobilized for the evacuation efforts in Sinuiju city and Uiju town where flooding had stranded residents. KCNA said that about 4,200 people were rescued by airlifts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border w - India Tv
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China

KCNA credited leader Kim Jong Un with overseeing the rescue operation on Sunday, likely aiming to portray him as an able leader handling a disaster and caring about the public's well-being. During his weekend visit to the flooded region, KCNA quoted Kim calling the rescue works “miraculous” and ordering food and other necessities to be provided to the affected people.

Kim Jong Un inspects a flood-hit area in North Phyongan province. - India Tv
Kim Jong Un inspects a flood-hit area in North Phyongan province.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China, in North Pyongan Province - India Tv
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes rescue efforts in flooded areas near the country's border with China, in North Pyongan Province

Kim scolded officials for failing to prepare for floods despite his orders to prevent flood damage, KCNA said, in a possible effort to shift blame while North Korea struggles with economic difficulties. “They, seized with defeatism at combat with nature, do not confidently turn out in the disaster prevention work, only expecting chance from the sky,” Kim said, according to KCNA.

India Tv - Kim Jong Un's car entered flooded water during North Phyongan province's inspection.

Image Source : AP Kim Jong Un's car entered flooded water during North Phyongan province's inspection.

Kim said the North’s emergency response agency and the Ministry of Public Security didn’t know the exact populations of the flood-hit areas, so the number of people rescued was much larger than expected.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: South Korea to deploy 'StarWars' laser weapons to deal with North Korean drones | What are they?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement