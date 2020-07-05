Image Source : KAYNE WEST INSTAGRAM Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has endorsed Kayne West's decision to run for the US Presidential Election 2020.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, an ace entrepreneur, has endorsed American rapper Kayne West's decision to run for the US Presidential Elections 2020. The artist announced it on Twitter today that he will be contesting Presidential elections 2020. Among many people who reacted to West's announcement, Elon Musk also took to Twitter and said, "You have my support."

Earlier in the day, taking it to Twitter, Kanye West said, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!#2020VISION"

Though Kayne West has announced that he will be contesting for the top job, there is yet no information whether he has filled any nomination forms as the deadline in many states has yet not ended.

Kayne's announcement has come when the United States celebrated its 244th Independence Day.

