Kapil Sharma Kaps cafe firing: Shooters Sharry, Diljot and Seepu behind attack identified, pictures released Singh reportedly supplied weapons and vehicles to Sharry and Diljot on the instructions of gangsters Sonu (Rajesh Khatri) and Goldy Dhillon. The firearms used in the three shootings were provided through this network.

New Delhi:

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Canada-based cafe, Kaps Cafe, was targeted in three separate shooting incidents in Surrey, British Columbia, earlier this year. The attacks took place on July 10, August 7, and October 16. Probe has revealed that the shootings were carried out by two gunmen of Punjabi origin, Sharry and Diljot Rehal, who are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The duo reportedly used high-powered firearms in all three attacks. Police agencies in Canada, along with Central Asia authorities, are actively searching for the shooters.

Mastermind behind the attacks

Authorities have also identified the alleged mastermind, Seepu, who orchestrated the attacks. Seepu is believed to have directed Sharry and Diljot to target Kapil Sharma’s cafe. Punjab native Bandhu Man Singh was arrested in Ludhiana after returning from Canada on August 23. During questioning, he revealed critical details about the gang’s operations.

Singh reportedly supplied weapons and vehicles to Sharry and Diljot on the instructions of gangsters Sonu (Rajesh Khatri) and Goldy Dhillon. The firearms used in the three shootings were provided through this network.

Investigations indicate that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Dhillon gangs have shifted their focus from India to Canada, running extortion syndicates targeting businesses, Punjabi singers, Bollywood connections, and Kabaddi leagues.

Bandhu Man Singh revealed that Canadian Kabaddi tournaments are used for money laundering and extortion, with players being hired or threatened as part of these operations.

International arms supply link

The gang’s operations are backed by an international arms supply chain. Weapons were reportedly sourced from Sonu Khatri in the US and supplied to Canada via Bandhu Man Singh, who also maintained connections with Pakistani criminal Harry Chatta. These arms facilitated the multiple attacks on Kaps Cafe.

Authorities have uncovered links between the Lawrence gang and a Punjabi singer in Canada, who allegedly provided target lists for extortion and attacks.