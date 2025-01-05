Kamala Harris makes gaffe during new senators' swearing-in ceremony, JD Vance spotted laughing: Watch

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kamala Harris (left) and JD Vance (Right)

US Vice President Kamala Harris visibly fumbled while reading the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in ceremony of new senators at Capitol Hill as the 119th Congress convened. Harris' gaffe seems to have sparked controversy as JD Vance was spotted laughing.

A video which has gone viral shows incoming Vice President JD Vance laughing and quietly mumbling something to someone while Harris read out the oath. The video has also been shared by Donald Trump Junior with laughing emojis.

According to some reports, Harris left some key words from the Pledge of Alliance which drew reaction from JD Vance. Harris was also seen happy with a smile on her face. Vance even clapped after the swearing-in was over.

Moreover, the duties of the Vice President of the United States include the role of the president of the Senate. It also encompasses breaking ties or presiding over impeachment trials as well as swearing-in new senators.