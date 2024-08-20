Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter steals the show at grand DNC event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s youngest child

Chicago: Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s youngest child, introduced her "best friend" during an impassioned speech for her father ahead of his speech at the Democratic National Convention. "Dad was always there. Doing everything he could to be a true partner to her. Dad. You always tell us, but we don't tell you enough that you are the love of our lives and the life of our love," said the younger Biden, who is a social worker in Philadelphia.

"Dad knows that family is everything. When Hunter and I lost our brother Beau to cancer in 2015. The grief and the pain felt like it might never end. Dad had the capacity to step out of his own pain and absorb ours. And I know that Beau is here with us tonight, as he is always with us," Biden said to a round of applause.

Earlier today, Biden took centre stage on Monday's opening night of the Democratic National Convention, wiping away tears after being introduced by his daughter Ashley. Biden drew an extended standing ovation from the assembled delegates and party faithful, who have swiftly moved on without him just over four weeks since an announcement that he not be standing for re-election.

The president's address at the Chicago convention kicked off a four-day event fueled by enthusiasm for Harris and relief that Biden abandoned his own bid and endorsed her to replace him.

With you for last 50 years but..." Jill Biden

Before her husband spoke, Jill Biden used her speech to pay tribute to her husband Joe as a man who has repeatedly moved her over their decades of marriage. "Joe and I have been together for almost 50 years and still there are moments when I fall in love with him all over again,“ the first lady said, recalling how he held their daughter Ashley after her birth and again “just weeks ago, when I saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorse Kamala Harris.”

