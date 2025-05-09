JD Vance's big remarks on India-Pakistan conflict: 'None of our business, US won't get involved' What we can do is to urge these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we are not going to get involved in a war that is fundamentally none of our business, JD Vance said in an interview.

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said that the India-Pakistan conflict is "fundamentally none of our business" but hoped that it does not escalate into a nuclear war.

The 40-year-old further added that the conflict has 'nothing to do with America’s ability to control it'.

The former Ohio Senator was speaking to Fox News when he said that the US wants the conflict to ‘de-escalate as soon as possible’.

"We can't control these countries, though. Fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan, and Pakistan has responded to India. What we can do is to urge these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we are not going to get involved in a war that is fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," Vance added.

JD Vance's big statement comes a day after President Donald Trump called the escalating tensions between the two countries 'terrible'. When asked about his position, the 78-year-old added that he ‘gets along with both’.

“I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out, I want to see them stop. And hopefully they can stop now, they’ve gone tit-for-tat, so hopefully they can stop now,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US president also offered help to ‘stop’ the conflict. “But I know both, we get along with both countries very well, good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there”.

India launched its Operation Sindoor strikes on Pakistan overnight on Tuesday, hitting nine terror strikes as a response to the attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.