Blinken holds private meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu in a push to prevent war from flaring Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated a private meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Marking his fifth visit since the October 7 Hamas attacks, Blinken met with President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Scheduled meetings include discussions with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, heads of Israel's intelligence agencies, the full war cabinet, and families affected by the hostage situation involving Hamas. On Wednesday morning, Blinken is set to meet with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

During a joint appearance with President Herzog, Blinken highlighted Washington's "relentless efforts" to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. He pledged to share insights gained from regional discussions with Herzog and Netanyahu. Herzog emphasized Israel's meticulous efforts to prevent unintended consequences and civilian casualties in the challenging circumstances on the ground.

Outside the meeting venue, families of Gaza hostages rallied, urging the Biden administration to take stronger action for the release of abductees. An Israeli official revealed that the private conversation between Herzog and Blinken delved into regional matters, including insights from Blinken's recent talks with Turkish and Arab leaders.

The upcoming International Court of Justice hearing in The Hague on South Africa's genocide allegations against Israel regarding its conflict with Hamas was also on the agenda. The discussion included the topic of hostages, with a tangible exploration of the post-Hamas scenario in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Katz emphasised the intertwined goals of bringing hostages home, resettling displaced Israelis, and restoring security, asserting that these objectives hinge on defeating Hamas and Hezbollah's withdrawal from Lebanon's border area. Blinken acknowledged Israel's efforts to enhance connectivity in the Middle East and expressed the need to navigate the current challenges for a better future.

