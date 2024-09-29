Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 33 killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 195 injured

33 killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 195 injured

Israel eliminated Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a precise airstrike in Beirut on Friday. Tensions have soared in the Middle East following the death of Nasrallah and the region is on the edge of a full-blown war.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Beirut Published on: September 29, 2024 8:37 IST
Israel Lebanon, Israel Hezbollah conflict, Israel kills Nasrallah, Nasrallah killed, Israeli strikes
Image Source : AP Smoke rises as building collapses in Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday

Israel is conducting relentless attacks on Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah, raising fears of another war in the region besides one that’s underway in Gaza. In an Israeli attack on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Saturday, 33 people were killed, according to Lebanese authorities. 195 people were also injured in the attack. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces strike on Friday. Shortly after the attack, the Israeli military announced that they had taken down Nasrallah.

In the attack carried out in Beirut's Dahieh, multiple massive explosions destroyed a significant number of buildings, and black smoke filled the sky. Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that 33 people were killed and 195 were injured in this attack. According to major Israeli TV channels, these strikes were aimed at targeting Hezbollah militant Hassan Nasrallah, although the military refused to comment on this.

80-ton bomb attack on Hezbollah headquarters

Hezbollah announced on Saturday evening that Nasrallah had died in Israeli airstrikes at 9:30 pm on Friday. The Israeli military had attacked Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut with an 80-ton bomb. It is reported that Nasrallah was present there with his daughter. The Israeli military posted on its social media accounts, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world." After Nasrallah's death, tensions have escalated in the Middle East.

Iran's supreme leader moved to a secure location

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called an emergency meeting. Information from Iranian officials revealed that the meeting was convened after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah headquarters in southern Beirut. According to a report by Reuters, Khamenei has been moved to a secure location.

ALSO READ | Who was Hassan Nasrallah, vegetable seller's son who became Hezbollah chief?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement