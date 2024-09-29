33 killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 195 injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP Smoke rises as building collapses in Beirut's southern suburbs on Saturday

Israel is conducting relentless attacks on Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah, raising fears of another war in the region besides one that’s underway in Gaza. In an Israeli attack on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, on Saturday, 33 people were killed, according to Lebanese authorities. 195 people were also injured in the attack. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces strike on Friday. Shortly after the attack, the Israeli military announced that they had taken down Nasrallah.

In the attack carried out in Beirut's Dahieh, multiple massive explosions destroyed a significant number of buildings, and black smoke filled the sky. Lebanon's Ministry of Health reported that 33 people were killed and 195 were injured in this attack. According to major Israeli TV channels, these strikes were aimed at targeting Hezbollah militant Hassan Nasrallah, although the military refused to comment on this.

80-ton bomb attack on Hezbollah headquarters

Hezbollah announced on Saturday evening that Nasrallah had died in Israeli airstrikes at 9:30 pm on Friday. The Israeli military had attacked Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut with an 80-ton bomb. It is reported that Nasrallah was present there with his daughter. The Israeli military posted on its social media accounts, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world." After Nasrallah's death, tensions have escalated in the Middle East.

Iran's supreme leader moved to a secure location

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called an emergency meeting. Information from Iranian officials revealed that the meeting was convened after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah headquarters in southern Beirut. According to a report by Reuters, Khamenei has been moved to a secure location.

