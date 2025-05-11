Israel's strikes in Gaza Strip kill 15 people, mostly women and children Apart from these six, the other seven people were killed in strikes elsewhere. This included a man and his child in a Gaza City neighbourhood, according to hospitals and Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel's strikes in the Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday killed 15 people, most of whom were women and children, local health officials said. Two of the strikes hit tents in the southern city of Khan Younis, each of which killed two children and their parents. Nasser Hospital told. The Hospital received the bodies.

Apart from these six, the other seven people were killed in strikes elsewhere. This included a man and his child in a Gaza City neighbourhood, according to hospitals and Gaza's Health Ministry. The Israeli military says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians.

Israel blames Hamas for civilian deaths in the war because the militants are embedded in densely populated areas. Notably, there was no immediate comment on the latest strikes by Israel.

Israel has sealed Gaza from all imports

Notably, Israel has sealed Gaza off from all imports, including food, medicine and emergency shelter, for over 10 weeks. It says that the move is a pressure tactic aimed at forcing Hamas to release hostages. Israel resumed its offensive in March, breaking a ceasefire that had facilitated the release of more than 30 hostages.

The UN and aid groups say food and other supplies are running low and hunger is widespread. Children carrying empty bottles raced after a water tanker in a devastated area of northern Gaza on Sunday. Residents of the built-up Shati refugee camp said the water was brought by a charity from elsewhere in Gaza. Without it, they rely on wells that are salty and often polluted.

“I am forced to drink salty water, I have no choice,” said Mahmoud Radwan. "This causes intestinal disease, and there's no medicine to treat it."

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, says enough aid entered during a two-month ceasefire this year and that two of the three main water lines from Israel are still functioning.

Aid groups say the humanitarian crisis is worse than at any time in the 19-month war.

US Prez Trump to visit the region

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week in a regional tour that will not include Israel. The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostage.

Fifty-nine hostages are still inside Gaza, around a third of them believed to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals.

Israel's offensive has killed over 52,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants or civilians. The offensive has destroyed vast areas of the territory and displaced some 90 per cent of its population of around 2 million.

