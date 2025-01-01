Israel kills Hamas commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah linked to horrific attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : X/@IDF Hamas' Nukhbha Platoon commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon commander within Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion, was killed in a recent drone strike. Sabah was identified as a key figure behind the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, massacre. According to the IDF's statement, the strike was conducted in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza and was based on precise intelligence. "Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion, was eliminated in an intelligence-based IDF and ISA strike," the IDF shared on X.

The IDF further revealed that Sabah had been operating from a shelter within a humanitarian area in Khan Yunis. "He was one of the orchestrators of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the brutal October 7 Massacre and had led multiple terrorist attacks against IDF forces during the ongoing conflict," the statement added. The IDF and ISA reiterated their commitment to targeting people involved in the October 7 attack, stating they would continue to pursue all those responsible for the atrocities.

IDF's operations

Earlier, the IDF reported that its units, working with the Shin Bet (Israel's General Security Service), eliminated 14 Hamas terrorists, six of whom had participated in the October 7 massacre. These operations were carried out as part of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division's ongoing activity in the Gaza Strip.

The 162nd Division operated in the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, as part of the joint activity of the IDF and Shin Bet to locate and eliminate terrorists who took part in the October 7 attack. The 162nd Division has been operating in the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, as part of the joint effort between the IDF and Shin Bet to locate and eliminate terrorists involved in the October 7 attack.

Hamas' attack on Israel

The October 7 attack by Hamas marked a grim chapter in the conflict, with over 1,200 Israeli casualties and more than 250 hostages taken. While Israel has since launched a significant counteroffensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza, the response has led to over 45,000 Palestinian casualties, raising international concerns about the humanitarian toll. The conflict has intensified further, with Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah from Lebanon and Houthi rebels from Yemen escalating their offensives against Israel. This has compelled Tel Aviv to address the challenges of a multi-front war, exacerbating regional tensions and amplifying global calls for a ceasefire.

