Shigeru Ishiba resigns as Prime Minister of Japan: Who are the contenders for the post? Shigeru Ishiba's resignation as Prime Minister following the LDP’s electoral defeat has opened the door for several contenders within the ruling party and beyond.

New Delhi:

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday after facing mounting pressure following the ruling party's loss in the July parliamentary elections. His departure will lead contest for leadership within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and beyond. Shigeru Ishiba’s decision to resign as president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) comes in the wake of a significant defeat in the July elections. The LDP, along with its coalition partner Komeito, lost its majority in both the Lower and Upper Houses of Japan’s Diet, the national legislature. Despite holding office since October, Ishiba could not escape the growing public dissatisfaction and pressure from right-wing factions within his party to take responsibility for the electoral loss.

"I have decided to resign from the position of president of the Liberal Democratic Party," Ishiba said during a press conference on Sunday, making clear his intention to step down in a bid to prevent further divisions within the party.

The resignation has now sparked speculation on who will succeed him as the next leader of the LDP and, by extension, the Prime Minister of Japan.

Key contenders to succeed Ishiba

Sanae Takaichi (64)

A veteran of the LDP, Takaichi has long been a prominent figure in Japanese politics. If selected, she would make history as Japan's first female prime minister. A staunch conservative, Takaichi has a record of advocating for revisions to Japan’s pacifist post-war constitution and has been a frequent visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan’s war deadsomething that has sparked controversy among Japan’s Asian neighbors. Takaichi is also known for her opposition to the Bank of Japan’s low-interest-rate policy and has advocated for increased government spending to stimulate Japan’s fragile economy.

Shinjiro Koizumi (44)

The son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi is a political heir with a strong public profile. If elected, he would become Japan’s youngest-ever prime minister. Koizumi is known for his reformist ideas and presented himself as a fresh face during last year’s leadership race. While he has served as agriculture minister and environment minister, his stance on economic policy remains somewhat unclear. His previous comments on climate policy—calling for it to be “cool” and “sexy”—drew some ridicule, but he remains a popular figure for his efforts to appeal to younger voters and his calls for transparency within the LDP.

Yoshimasa Hayashi (64)

A seasoned politician with decades of experience, Hayashi has held several key cabinet positions, including chief cabinet secretary under both former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ishiba. Hayashi is fluent in English and has worked in the private sector, including at trading giant Mitsui & Co. Known for his pragmatic approach, Hayashi has called for respecting the independence of the Bank of Japan in its monetary policy. He previously ran for the LDP leadership in 2012 and 2024, making him a familiar face in Japanese politics.

While the LDP is embroiled in its leadership race, opposition leaders are also emerging as potential challengers for the top office.

Yoshihiko Noda (68)

Former Prime Minister Noda leads the center-left Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP). As the premier from 2011 to 2012, he implemented tough fiscal policies, including a controversial consumption tax hike. While Noda's tax policy earned him the reputation of a fiscal hawk, he has shifted his stance in recent months, calling for temporary tax cuts on food items in response to economic pressures. Noda has also advocated for phasing out the Bank of Japan’s massive stimulus program, a policy that could appeal to Japan’s growing fiscal conservatives.

Yuichiro Tamaki (56)

The leader of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), a center-right opposition party, Tamaki is another name being discussed in political circles. A former bureaucrat with the finance ministry, Tamaki co-founded the DPP in 2018. His policies focus on boosting people's take-home pay through tax exemptions and reducing the consumption tax. He is also a strong advocate for increased defense capabilities, stricter regulations on foreign land acquisition, and expanding Japan’s nuclear energy capacity. Tamaki has called for caution in phasing out the Bank of Japan’s stimulus, urging the government to wait until wages improve to support increased consumption.