Iran closer to COVID-19 containment, Turkey may become worst-hit in Middle East

Iran is now closer to containing the spread of COVID-19 in most of the country, authorities have said. On Friday, the country reported 1,499 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 79,494, with 4,958 deaths. Meanwhile, Turkey was poised to overtake Iran as the hardest-hit country in the Middle East due to rapid growth of new cases.

"Despite circumstances arising from sanctions and economic warfare, no patient was left abandoned behind hospital doors and no patient lacked needed drugs and medical care during the peak of the virus across cities," Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said.

He said that Iran's virus response was developed on scientific models and years of past experience in "eradicating infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, polio, measles, mumps and tetanus".

In Turkey, 4,353 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number to 78,546.

The death toll surged to 1,769, after 126 more deaths were reported.

Turkey is set to replace Iran as the top country in the region with the most confirmed coronavirus cases as it has been witnessing daily fast growth in the new infections since it reported the first case on March 11.

