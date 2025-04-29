Indian student’s body found on Canadian beach, police probe cause Vanshika, an Indian student who had been missing in Ottawa, Canada, for four days, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances. The Indian High Commission confirmed her death and stated that the cause is under investigation by local authorities.

Ottawa (Canada):

Vanshika, an Indian student who had been missing in Canada for four days, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa confirmed on Monday. Local police have said that the cause of death is under investigation. Vanshika was the daughter of Davinder Saini, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and a close associate of Punjab MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa. A native of Dera Bassi in Punjab, Vanshika had moved to Ottawa about two and a half years ago after completing her schooling to pursue a diploma course.

In a statement, the High Commission said, "We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance."

Missing after going to view rental room

According to a letter written by the Hindu Community in Ottawa to the Ottawa Police Service, Vanshika went missing on April 25 after she left her residence at 7 Majestic Drive around 8–9 PM to view a rental room. Her phone was switched off later that night at around 11:40 PM. Family members grew concerned when Vanshika missed an important exam the next day — something described as completely out of character for her. Despite extensive search efforts by her family and friends, there had been no contact or trace of her.

Community expressed fears, urged police intervention

Highlighting the growing anxiety within the local community, the Hindu Community in Ottawa had written to the police expressing urgent concern over Vanshika’s disappearance. "We are deeply worried and, frankly, fearing the worst. The Hindu community in Ottawa is distressed, and the anxiety continues to grow with each passing hour," the letter said. The community urged Ottawa Police to escalate the investigation and allocate appropriate resources, stating that a swift and thorough response could make a critical difference.

Body found on beach, investigation continues

Vanshika’s body was reportedly found on a beach, though the circumstances of her death remain unclear. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause and surrounding details.