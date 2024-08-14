India issues advisory for three Russian regions under attack by Ukrainian forces: Details

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Ukrainian servicemen ride a self-propelled howitzer near the Russian border.

Russia-Ukraine War: As Ukraine has pressed its incursion in some border regions of Russia, the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, which are under attack by Kyiv's forces. Ukraine has launched a surprise attack on three border regions, unprecedented in its capability as the war continues with no end in sight.

The embassy advised Indian nationals to take necessary precautions and temporarily relocate outside the three regions, while also providing a telephone number and an email address for any person requiring assistance. This comes as Russia declared an emergency in the Belgorod border region on Wednesday under heavy shelling from Ukrainian forces.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov described the situation there as “extremely difficult and tense” as the attacks destroyed homes and caused civilian casualties, unnerving local people. Ukraine's renewed offensive has taken Russia by surprise and is the largest attack on Russia since the World War II.

