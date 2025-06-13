India issues advisory for citizens in Iran and Israel following strikes across Tehran Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday confirmed the start of Operation Rising Lion, claiming that Israeli forces have struck deep into Iran, targeting its main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz and other strategic sites.

Amid Israel’s attack on Iran early on Friday targeting the country’s nuclear programme, the Embassy of India in both Iran and Israel have issued separate advisories to Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in the countries to remain alert and follow local safety protocols.

Indian Embassy in Iran issues caution

The Indian Embassy in Iran posted an advisory on Friday, citing the “current situation” and urging Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movements.

“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s social media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the advisory stated.

Advisory for Indians in Israel after airstrikes on Iran

Soon after Israel announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion, a military strike aimed at Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the Indian Embassy in Israel also issued a safety advisory.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng),” the advisory read.

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” it added.

Head of paramilitary Revolutionary Guard killed in Israeli strike

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief, Gen Hossein Salami, was killed in a major escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel, Iranian state TV confirmed.

The attack, carried out by Israel, also likely killed another senior Guard official and two nuclear scientists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike targeted Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure to prevent an imminent nuclear threat. In response, Israel warned of possible reprisals, including attacks on civilians.