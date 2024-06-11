Jaishankar reveals how India plans to tackle China and Pakistan as he reassumes External Affairs ministry

Follow us on Image Source : @SJAISHANAKAR External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar

New Delhi: Dr S Jaishankar reassumed the office of the External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday after his name was reallocated in the fresh Cabinet assigned in the Modi 3.0 government. As he assumed the chair once again, he emphasised the concerning relations with neighbouring countries- China and Pakistan. According to Jaishankar, the relations with countries are different, and the problems are also different.

With China, the minister said both countries need to find a solution to the border issue whereas, for Pakistan, India needs a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism. "In any country and especially in a democracy, it is a very big deal for a government to get elected three times in a row. So the world will definitely feel that today there is a lot of political stability in India," said Jaishankar on being asked about the relations with China and Pakistan in the next five years.

"As far as Pakistan and China are concerned, the relations with those countries are different, and the problems there are also different. Our focus with regard to China will be on finding a solution for the border issues and with Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism..." he added.

Jaishankar: A viral Indian foreign minister

Notably, Jaishankar, who was a foreign secretary in the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took charge as the foreign minister in the second tenure of the BJP-led government in 2019. Jaishankar served as India's foreign secretary from (2015-18), Ambassador to the United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was also India's high commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009). Jaishankar has also served in other diplomatic assignments in embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest and Tokyo, as well in the Ministry of External Affairs and the President's Secretariat.

During his first term, Jaishankar was praised globally for his precise diplomacy. He defended India on the global stage for importing Russian oil at the time when the West and Europe imposed sanctions to penalise the Kremlin for the Ukraine war. He toog a dig at Europe for importing Russian gas and schooling New Delhi for purchasing Russian oil. His stern message to Europe had stunned the whole world. In fact, his speech went viral on social media platforms. Jaishankar also initiated various operations in which thousands of Indians were repatriated from the war zones.

"In the last term, this ministry performed exceptionally well. We delivered the G20 presidency. We took on the challenges of COVID including, Vaccine Maitri supplies. We also were the centre of crucial operations like Operation Ganga and Operation Kaveri. In the last decade, this ministry under the leadership of PM Modi has become a very people-centric ministry. You can see that in terms of our improved passport services, community welfare fund support that we give to Indians abroad...", he said.

India's quest for permanent seat in UNSC

"...Together, we are very confident it will position us as 'Vishwa Bandhu', a country which is in a very turbulent world, in a very divided world, a world of conflicts and tensions. It would actually position us as a country which is trusted by many, whose prestige and influence, whose interests will be advanced...." added Jaishankar.

The Minister noted that India deserves a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) amid the fact country's influence has grown multiple folds under the Modi government. He said that India could be the spokesperon of the Global South. According to Jaishankar, the world has seen how New Delhi has advocated for African Union membership during the presidency of G20, and added "the world trusted us and our responsibilities are also increasing".

