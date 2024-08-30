Friday, August 30, 2024
     
India confirms Pakistan sent invitation to PM Modi for SCO meeting in October

Pakistan has invited PM Modi to Islamabad as it is set to host the SCO heads of government meeting on October 15 -16. Notably, Pakistan downgraded its ties with India after the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370 granting special status to the erstwhile state of J-K on August 5, 2019.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2024 16:32 IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that Pakistan had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting scheduled in October. However, no additional details were released by the ministry on whether PM Modi would go to Pakistan.

"We have received an invitation from Pakistan for SCO summit. We don't have an update on that. We will let you know the situation later," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Thursday confirmed that it has sent an invitation to PM Modi for the meeting.

This is a developing story. More to follow..

