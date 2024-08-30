India confirms Pakistan sent invitation to PM Modi for SCO meeting in October

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that Pakistan had sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting scheduled in October. However, no additional details were released by the ministry on whether PM Modi would go to Pakistan.

"We have received an invitation from Pakistan for SCO summit. We don't have an update on that. We will let you know the situation later," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Thursday confirmed that it has sent an invitation to PM Modi for the meeting.

This is a developing story. More to follow..