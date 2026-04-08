Hours after Iran-US ceasefire, North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles in back-to-back launch

New Delhi:

While the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States brought a sense of relief across the world, fresh tensions erupted in East Asia as North Korea launched multiple missiles from its eastern coast, triggering alarm in neighboring South Korea. Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea. According to South Korea’s military, the launches marked the second missile test conducted by Pyongyang within two days.

Missiles fired from Wonsan region

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the missiles were launched from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan. Each missile reportedly traveled approximately 240 kilometers (150 miles) before landing in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast.

The South Korean military emphasised that, in coordination with its long-standing ally, the United States, it remains fully prepared to respond to any provocation.

Earlier launch showed signs of failure

South Korean forces also detected another missile launch near Pyongyang a day earlier. However, this projectile displayed unusual behavior shortly after launch and disappeared from radar, suggesting a possible failure during its initial flight phase.

Intelligence agencies from both South Korea and the United States are currently analyzing the data related to these launches. The latest missile tests come as North Korea has made it clear that it has no intention of improving relations with South Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea’s government has consistently expressed hope for reviving long-stalled diplomatic talks.

A senior North Korean official, Jang Kum Chol, reiterated that South Korea remains Pyongyang’s “most hostile enemy,” dismissing Seoul’s expectations for reconciliation. Interestingly, Kim Jong Un recently praised South Korean President Lee Jae-myung for expressing regret over alleged drone incursions into the North. He described the move as a sign of “courage and sincerity,” while simultaneously warning of strong retaliation if such incidents occur again.

Nuclear ambitions and diplomatic stalemate

North Korea has refused to return to negotiations with both South Korea and the United States since the collapse of diplomatic efforts following talks between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in 2019.

Since then, Pyongyang has accelerated its nuclear weapons program. Earlier this year, Kim warned that any provocation could lead to devastating consequences for South Korea. While leaving the door open for dialogue with Washington, he insisted that the U.S. must drop its demand for North Korea’s denuclearization as a precondition for talks.