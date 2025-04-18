Harpreet Singh, terrorist wanted by NIA in Punjab terror attacks, arrested by FBI The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh against Singh in the Chandigarh hand grenade attack. It filed a chargesheet against him on March 23 in connection with the same case.

Sacramento (California) :

Harpreet Singh, terrorist who is wanted in India for several terror attacks in Punjab, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Removal Operations (ERO). According to the FBI, he is linked to two international terrorist groups. The FBI said that he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.

In a post on X, FBI Sacramento said, "Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the FBI & ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture."

Singh, who is also known as Happy Parsia and Jora, hails from Punjab's Amritsar district. According to a report, he lived in the UK for a short time before moving illegally to the US from neighbouring Mexico in 2021. In India, he was declared an absconder in the case registered on October 1, 2024.

In January, the NIA announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh against Singh in the Chandigarh hand grenade attack.

The attack, carried out on a residence in Sector 10/D in Chandigarh, falls under multiple charges, including sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Indian Penal Code.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) on March 23, in connection with the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack.

Harpreet Singh, currently based in the US, is also named as one of the operatives.