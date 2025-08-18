Hamas agrees to 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal, hostage deal with Israel amid ongoing conflict The Egyptian Foreign Minister said mediators are making vigorous efforts to revive a US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire, under which some hostages would be freed initially while both sides negotiate a permanent truce and the release of the remaining captives.

In a potential breakthrough in the Gaza conflict, Hamas has agreed to a proposal put forward by Arab mediators for a 60-day ceasefire and a hostage-release deal with Israel. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said mediators are "exerting extensive efforts" to revive a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire, during which some hostages would be released and the sides would negotiate a lasting ceasefire and the return of the rest. He spoke during a visit to Egypt's Rafah crossing with Gaza, which has not functioned since Israel seized the Palestinian side in May 2024.

Intensive mediation efforts ongoing

Abdelatty said Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had joined the talks, which include senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who arrived in Cairo last week. He said they are open to other ideas, including for a comprehensive deal that would release all the hostages at once. Speaking to The Associated Press, Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, said that the militant group had accepted the proposal introduced by the mediators, without elaborating.

Israel signals possible reoccupation plans

Notably, Israel announced plans to reoccupy Gaza City and other heavily populated areas after the ceasefire talks appeared to have broken down last month, raising the possibility of a worsening of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which experts say is sliding into famine. Plans to expand the offensive, which are in part aimed at pressuring Hamas, have sparked international outrage and infuriated many Israelis who fear for the remaining hostages taken in the October 7 attack that started the war. Hundreds of thousands took part in mass protests on Sunday, calling for their return.

Palestinian death toll surpasses 62,000

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians, in the attack that ignited the war. Fifty hostages are still inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals. The Gaza Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll from the war had climbed to 62,004, with another 156,230 people wounded.

It does not say how many were civilians or combatants, but says women and children make up around half the dead. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals. The UN and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of wartime casualties. Israel disputes its toll but has not provided its own.

