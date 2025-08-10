Netanyahu vows to 'finish the job' against Hamas, says goal is to free Gaza amid global criticism Netanyahu defended Israel's planned Gaza offensive as essential to defeating Hamas, amid rising international criticism and a deepening humanitarian crisis marked by 26 Palestinian deaths while seeking aid.

New Delhi:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday declared that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas,” as he defended a planned military offensive in Gaza despite mounting international condemnation.

Speaking to foreign media in Jerusalem ahead of a United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel’s mission was “not to occupy Gaza” but to “free it from Hamas terrorists.”

"The war can end tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages," Netanyahu said, accusing the militant group of perpetuating Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and vowing to dismantle what he described as Hamas’s last strongholds in Gaza City and central refugee camps.

He outlined a post-war plan that includes demilitarising Gaza, maintaining "overriding security control" by Israel, and establishing a non-Israeli civilian administration. He also announced that more foreign journalists would be granted access to Gaza — a rare move, as access has largely been restricted to military-escorted visits.

Netanyahu blamed Hamas for looting humanitarian aid, saying, "They deliberately created a shortage of supply," and accused the UN of failing until recently to distribute thousands of aid trucks that had entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Meanwhile, Gaza saw a new tragedy as at least 26 Palestinians were killed while seeking humanitarian assistance, according to hospital officials and witnesses. Ten people died near the newly built Morag corridor between Rafah and Khan Younis, while another six were killed near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza. Others were reported dead at separate aid distribution points.

The deaths highlight the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where food shortages, damaged infrastructure, and continued fighting have left civilians struggling to survive. On August 9, displaced Palestinians were seen raiding aid trucks in Khan Younis to secure food parcels.

The fatalities have added to public anger and pressure on Netanyahu, with families of Israeli hostages calling for a general strike to protest his plans for expanded military operations. The crisis continues to inflame international tensions and fuel urgent calls for a ceasefire.