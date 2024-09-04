Greta Thunberg, popular climate activist, detained in Denmark's Copenhagen during Gaza war protest | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said. India TV was able to confirm the location and the date of the videos from the original file metadata and the GPS coordinates.

Six people were detained at the scene, at Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters. Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told the news agency Reuters that Thunberg had been held. A picture of Thunberg published by the daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

"While the situation in Palestine worsens, the University of Copenhagen continues its collaboration with Israeli universities and thereby contributes to knowledge that is used to commit genocide. Our university must not contribute to genocide," 'Students Against the Occupation' said in a statement on Instagram.

