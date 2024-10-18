Good news for India travellers: UAE introduces new visa-on-arrival policy, check guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO According to the new policy, Indian citizens and their family members who hold ordinary passports will be granted a visa on arrival at all ports of entry in the UAE.

Here comes a piece of good news for the Indian travellers. The UAE said it launched a new visa-on-arrival policy, easing entry for people holding permanent resident cards or visas from the United States, United Kingdom, or any European Union country. This was shared by the Indian mission in the UAE on Thursday via a social media post on X.

According to the new policy, Indian citizens and their family members who hold ordinary passports will be granted a visa on arrival at all ports of entry in the UAE. This applies to holders of:

A valid visa, residence, or green card issued by the United States of America.

A valid visa or residence issued by the European Union countries and the United Kingdom.

The passport’s validity period shall not be less than (6) months.

These people have the option of obtaining a visa on arrival for 14 days, extendable for a similar period, or obtaining a visa on arrival for 60 days, non-extendable, after paying the prescribed fees in accordance with the applicable norms in the UAE.

The move from the UAE government comes as part of the growing bilateral relationship between India and the UAE, where over 3.5 million Indians currently reside. This policy shift is seen as a step towards enhancing travel and business opportunities between the two nations.

This streamlined process of visa on arrival will make travel to the UAE more accessible for Indian citizens, further solidifying the UAE’s role as a key destination for Indian tourists, business professionals, and expatriates.