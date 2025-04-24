Giorgia Meloni speaks to PM Modi, condemns Pahalgam attack, expresses Italy's full support against terrorism Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received calls from his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, following the Pahalgam terror attacks. According to information shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on X, Meloni expressed Italy's support against terrorism. Leaders from across the world are expressing firm solidarity with India after the horrific terrorist attack in the tourist spot Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Giorgia Meloni speaks with PM Modi

Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the details of the conversation between the two leaders and said PM Modi appreciated Meloni's call and support against terrorism.

"Prime Minister @GiorgiaMeloni called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil. She conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured. She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," he further informed.

French President Macron speaks to PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. President Macron conveyed his personal condolences on the "brutal killing" of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he said in a social media post. "He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable," Jaiswal said. "Prime Minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India’s strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice," he added.