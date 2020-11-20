Several injured in stabbing attack in Germany

Image Source : PTI 4 injured in Germany stabbing attack

Four people were injured in a stabbing attack in the German town of Oberhausen, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator has been arrested. The incident took place on Thursday evening in the neighbourhood of Marienkirche, Xinhua news agency reported.

An attacker who injured several people with a knife in a German city of Oberhausen has been arrested, Sputnik reported citing a local media report.

The injured victims and the suspected attacker, who was also wounded, were sent to the hospital for treatment. Police said that the motive behind the incident was unknown, but it might be due to a family dispute.

It was unclear whether the main suspect was known to police before the stabbing incident.

