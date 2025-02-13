Germany: At least 20 injured, including children, after car hits group of people in Munich

Follow us on Image Source : AP A scene for the accident site in Munich.

Germany accident: At least 20 people sustained injuries after a driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, authorities said. They are yet to provide more details about the incident near downtown Munich which took place around 10:30 am (local time), including whether the people were hit deliberately.

Taking to social media platform X, Police said that the driver was "secured" at the scene and no longer poses any danger. A damaged Mini car was also seen at the scene, they added.

The fire service said at least 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, German news agency dpa reported. Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. He said that children were among those injured.

A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured. The Bavarian capital will see heavy security in the coming days because the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.

