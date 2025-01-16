Israel-Hamas agreement: India welcomes Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages

Follow us on Image Source : MEA/SOCIAL MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday released a statement welcoming the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as both conflicting parties reached ceasefire agreement on Wednesday. India welcomed the agreement for release of hostages in Gaza saying, "We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza."

The MEA statement adds, "We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy."

Earlier, in a major breakthrough in the Middle East, Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a ceasefire deal in Gaza. The development comes after the White House brought Trump's Middle East envoy into negotiations that have been going on for months.

The United Nations has also welcomed the development, describing the deal as a "critical first step”, while it urges parties to “seize this opportunity” to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the broader region.

“I welcome the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza,” UN Secretary-General Guterres said on Wednesday.

Guterres also commended the mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal.