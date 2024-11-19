Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
G20 Summit LIVE UPDATES: Leaders turn focus to climate change at close of Rio event

G20 Summit 2024: The G20 statement said nations need to break the impasse on finance, but they did not give clear guidance on a solution. Some activists called the G20 statement weak on climate finance.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Rio de Janeiro Updated on: November 19, 2024 19:44 IST
G20 Summit 2024
Image Source : AP G20 Summit 2024

Rio de Janeiro: Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies meet on Tuesday to discuss sustainable development and the transition to cleaner energy, as they aim to increase the odds of a successful deal to address global warming at UN climate talks in Azerbaijan. The G20 leaders gathering for a summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, called in a joint statement on Monday for "rapidly and substantially increasing climate finance from billions to trillions from all sources" to respond to global warming.

This is a LIVE blog. Please refresh to get the latest updates on G20 Summit.

 

 

Live updates :G20 Summit LIVE DAY 2

  • Nov 19, 2024 7:42 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    G20 Summit: China willing to deepen strategic communication with France, Xi tells Macron

    China is willing to deepen strategic communication with France and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, President Xi Jinping said in a meeting on Tuesday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, accoridng to state broadcaster CCTV. "China and France are both independent, mature and responsible powers, and the relationship between the two countries is of unique strategic and global significance," Xi said in Brazil, according to CCTV.

  • Nov 19, 2024 7:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    G20 Summit IN PICS

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meet

    Image Source : APPrime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro

    Image Source : APPrime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro

    US Secy of State, Antony Blinken

    Image Source : APUS Secy of State, Antony Blinken

    G20 Family photograph

    Image Source : APG20 Family photograph

  • Nov 19, 2024 7:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    G20 summit calls for more aid to Gaza, an end to war in Ukraine

    Leaders of the world's 20 major economies gathered once again on Tuesday with a lighter schedule after they issued a joint declaration the night before. The document, which includes calls for a global pact to combat hunger, more aid for Gaza and the end of the war in Ukraine, was heavy on generalities and short on specifics. The joint statement was endorsed by group members but fell short of complete unanimity. It also called for a future global tax on billionaires and for reforms allowing the eventual expansion of the U.N. Security Council beyond its five permanent members. At the start of the three-day meeting which formally ends Wednesday, experts doubted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could convince the assembled leaders to hammer out any agreement at all in a gathering rife with uncertainty over the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and heightened global tensions over wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

  • Nov 19, 2024 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    G20 Summit: PM Modi reaffirmes India's commitment to improve cooperation in energy, biofuels, defence sectors

    During the meeting, the Prime Minister said he took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between the two countries and reaffirmed India's commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more.

  • Nov 19, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting in with Brazilian President Lula

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday. While opening the bilateral meeting, President Lula of Brazil told PM Modi that a lot of things that they have tried to do in their G20 have been inspired by the G20 in India. He added that Brazil wanted to reach the level of efficiency in organizing the Summit that India had shown last year, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

     

