France: Far-left party calls for Macron's resignation hours after govt collapses in confidence vote French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou was removed from office after losing a confidence vote in the National Assembly. The far left further demanded President Emmanuel Macron’s resignation.

New Delhi:

French lawmakers delivered a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, voting 364 to 194 to oust Prime Minister Francois Bayrou in a confidence vote. The result forces the resignation of Bayrou’s short-lived government and leaves Macron scrambling to name his fourth prime minister in just one year. Bayrou, a long-time political ally of Macron, was appointed in December 2024. His downfall came after he called the confidence vote himself, betting that lawmakers would support his push to slash public spending and reduce France’s rising debt. Instead, political opponents from both the left and far-right seized the opportunity to bring him down.

Far-left calls for Macron’s resignation

Soon after the vote, Mathilde Panot, head of the far-left France Unbowed party, demanded President Macron's resignation, saying, “We do not want yet another Prime Minister who would continue the same policy. The real question now is the departure of a President who refuses to respect the will of the people.” This call adds to growing pressure on Macron, who has seen three prime ministers fall in less than 12 months, Gabriel Attal, Michel Barnier, and now Francois Bayrou.

The latest crisis can be traced back to June 2024, when Macron dissolved the National Assembly in hopes of gaining a stronger mandate in snap elections. Instead, the election resulted in a fractured parliament, with no clear majority and increased power for both far-left and far-right parties. Macron’s centrist minority government has since been walking a tightrope surviving only when rival political forces failed to unite. But with Bayrou’s gamble on budget cuts and a vote of confidence, opponents finally found common ground to strike.

In his final address to the National Assembly, Bayrou defended his decision. “The greatest risk was to not take one… Submission to debt is like submission to military force,” he said. Bayrou warned of a "silent and unbearable" debt crisis, with France’s public debt reaching €3.35 trillion, or 114% of GDP, far above the EU's recommended limit. He proposed a plan to cut €44 billion in spending by 2026, but many saw his policies as harsh and poorly timed.

What happens next?

Macron will accept Bayrou’s resignation on Tuesday.

A new prime minister is expected to be named within days.

Macron remains in charge of foreign policy and the military, but domestic power is slipping as parliament turns increasingly hostile.

With no majority, the next government may again be weak and vulnerable to collapse, it seems.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen called on Macron to dissolve the National Assembly again, confident her party could win a majority this time: “A big country like France cannot live with a paper government, especially in a tormented and dangerous world.” Meanwhile, Macron faces growing demands both from opponents and the public to either reshuffle his approach or step down before his term ends in 2027.