Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Pahalgam terror attack: 'Loss of lives deeply saddening, painful'

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the Pahalgam terror attack “deeply disturbing and tragic” as he said that "India needs to act responsibly". “Loss of human life in the Pahalgam incident is deeply disturbing and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” Khan said on his X account.

“Peace is our priority, but it should not be mistaken as cowardice. Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure, as my government, backed by whole nation, did in 2019. I have always emphasised the importance of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions,” he said.

Khan highlighted Pakistan's "excessive focus on political victimisation", stressing that the internal politics in Pakistan are deepening internal divisions and undermining Islamabad's collective ability to confront external threats.

He slammed the current Pakistan dispensation, saying, "It is naive to expect any strong stance from self-serving figures like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. They will never speak out against India because their illegal wealth and business interests lie abroad."

"They profit from foreign investments, and to protect those financial interests, they remain silent in the face of foreign aggression and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Their fear is simple: that Indian lobbies might freeze their offshore assets if they dare to speak the truth," Imran Khan added.

Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, further said that to win the war against an external enemy, the nation must first be united.

