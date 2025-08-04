Fighter Jets intercept plane after airspace violations near Trump's Bedminster golf club no-fly zone NORAD said the intercept was the second of the day, noting that another aircraft had entered the TFR zone. In total, there were five unauthorised incursions over the weekend.

New Delhi:

At least seven breaches of a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) were reported over the weekend near former U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, prompting military intervention, according to officials.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) confirmed that U.S. fighter jets were deployed on Sunday afternoon to intercept a general aviation aircraft that strayed into restricted airspace while Trump was on the premises of his Trump National Golf Club.

The interception occurred around 12:50 p.m. EDT, with NORAD aircraft using flares to alert the pilot before escorting the civilian plane out of the TFR zone. “While these flares may have been visible to the public, they were used with utmost caution to ensure safety for the pilot and individuals on the ground,” NORAD said in a statement.

This incident was one of four airspace violations reported on Sunday alone. NORAD also confirmed that three similar unauthorized entries had occurred on Saturday, bringing the weekend total to seven.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) frequently issues TFRs when high-profile officials, such as current or former presidents, are visiting specific areas. These restrictions are vital for national security and public safety.

Such violations are not uncommon in Bedminster, a frequent retreat for Trump during and after his presidency. NORAD reiterated the need for general aviation pilots to check for NOTAMs (Notices to Air Missions) and stay informed about current flight restrictions before taking off.

“All pilots are required to comply with FAA protocols concerning restricted airspace, regardless of location or aircraft type,” NORAD emphasized. “Staying informed is not optional—it’s critical to maintaining safe skies.”

President Trump reportedly spent the weekend at the golf club and returned by Sunday evening. Authorities are currently reviewing the incidents and are expected to take further action against the pilots involved in the violations.

This isn’t the first time restricted airspace near Donald Trump’s properties has been breached. During his previous presidency, similar violations were frequently reported around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, prompting regular fighter jet responses. With Trump’s return to office in 2025, airspace incursions have again become a recurring issue—particularly around his Bedminster golf club—despite repeated advisories to general aviation pilots to stay updated on FAA flight restrictions.

Investigations into the breaches are ongoing.