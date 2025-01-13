Compelling, consequential: Eric Garcetti reflects on India-US relations as he completes term as US ambassador

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, who is set to return to the US as he completes his term as US Ambassador, on Monday said that ambassadorship in India put him at the frontline to witness the growth in the Indo-US partnership, which has become 'compelling, consequential.'

He said that his last speech as ambassador is about India and the US, as he added, "It is about the people that connect across oceans and cultures, religions, time, and geography for a common purpose to better the life of our two nations and the world that we inhabit."

India has become the top source of higher education students in the USA: Garcetti

Garcetti, who was addressing the theme 'The United States and India: Building Bridges for Our People,' said, "I am proud that since becoming ambassador, India has become the number one source of higher education students in the USA. One in four foreign students studying in American universities are proudly Indian students."

Underscoring the deepening cultural ties between India and US, Garcetti said that the commitment of both countries to cultural exchange also includes cultural preservation. He asserted, "You can't write the future if you don't know the past...since 2016, the US has facilitated the return of 578 priceless cultural artefacts here to India."

He also mentioned in the address that his parents, along with his kids, have been displaced from their family home as wildfires ravage major parts of Los Angeles.

Garcetti earlier said that he is a native of Los Angeles, adding, "I want to thank so many of you who have reached out to me in this past week as my beloved city suffers from the most brutal wildfires we have ever seen."

Los Angeles wildfires updates

As per the latest updates, the explosive fires that have grown for almost a week have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people in the Los Angeles area. However, firefighters got a slight break with calmer weather but cast a wary eye on a forecast for yet more wind.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 mph and gusts in the mountains reaching 70 mph.