Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan Afghanistan earthquake: Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, a bridge and a dam. At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, where photos and video from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage.

Afghanistan earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Saturday at 5:16 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 180 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. The NCS reported the quake was recorded at Latitude 36.50 N and Longitude 71.12 E.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 05:16:00 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on March 28, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at around 11:50 am. The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok.

Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity. According to the NCS, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E.In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.

"The earthquake at around 11:50 am IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later. The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, stating that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale. A 30-story skyscraper under construction in the Chatuchak district also collapsed due to the quake, according to the publication.

As per The Nation News, which cited Thailand's National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 43 workers were trapped in the under-construction building. Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.