Donald Trump says all hell will break out if hostages not released by Hamas before his inauguration

Florida: In a significant development, US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that "all hell will break out in the Middle East" if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20, CNN reported. While addressing a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, "It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don't have to say anymore, but that's what it is," adding that "there should have never been" the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.

Steve Witkoff, who has been chosen by Trump to serve as the special envoy to the Middle East, expressed an optimistic view about the state of negotiations to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that would secure the release of the hostages, saying negotiators are "making a lot of progress," CNN reported.

He further said, "It's the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it'll all work out and we'll save some lives." Earlier, it was reported that Biden administration officials were taking the lead in the talks, while their incoming Trump counterparts were being updated regarding the developments.

A senior Biden administration office offered a much more cautious tone after Trump and Witkoff's statement. Speaking to CNN, the official stated that the negotiations remain difficult. The official, who refused to speak about the status of the negotiations, insisted that despite Witkoff appearing to suggest that the deal was possible before January 20, the talks are challenging.

According to the official, the Biden administration has been working in "close coordination" with the incoming Trump national security team. The Biden administration has been trying to help broker a ceasefire in Gaza for over a year. However, they have not been successful in their efforts. Notably, dozens of hostages were released in the first ceasefire, which was agreed weeks after the October 7 attack. However, efforts to halt the fighting and secure the release of more hostages have failed.

During the press conference, Trump also refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, and "economic force" to acquire Canada, CNN reported.

When asked whether he would rule out using "military or economic coercion" to achieve his goal of gaining those territories. he responded, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security."

Trump said Denmark should give up its control of Greenland or it would face high tariffs. He suggested people of Greenland could vote for independence or to become part of the United States. He said, "I'm talking about protecting the free world."

