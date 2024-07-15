'Right there, see him': Video shows locals alert police as suspect crawled on roof before shooting at Trump

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/X Aerial view of the spot where Donald Trump was attacked (Left) and screengrab of the viral video (right)

Donald Trump attacked: As the world tracks minute-by-minute developments in the Donald Trump assassination bid case, a new purported video has surfaced on the internet recorded just minutes before multiple bullets were shot aimed at the former US President during his rally in Pennsylvania. The video shows the attacker, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, climbing up the roof of a building which was just 150 metres away from the stage where Trump stood. The locals reportedly alarmed the Secret Service agents present on the spot.

What’s there in the video?

Before the shooting, the crowd at Butler was seen shouting about a man who was seen climbing over the roof. The Secret Service agents swung into action after Trump was hit by the bullet in his right ear, as he tilted his head a little right while speaking, which saved his life.

A man in the purported video is heard saying, “Someone is up there on the roof. He is lying down. Right there, did you see him? There he is.” A woman is heard shouting, "Come up here. He is right on the roof."

Eyewitness claims he alarmed police at rally

A man who witnessed the assassination attempt on Trump claimed while speaking to BBC that he had warned the Secret Service and the police, who were “looking at us the whole time”.

“He (the attacker) was up there for at least 3 to 4 minutes. We were telling the police, we were pointing at him for the Secret Service who were looking at us from the top of the barn. They were looking at us the whole time we were standing by that tree,” the eyewitness said.

When asked if they (Secret Service) could see the attacker, the man said, "Probably not, because the roof, the way the slope went, he was behind where they could see. The Secret Service blew his head off (after the bullets were fired by him).”

Greg Smith, owner of Brenckle’s Farms & Greenhouses, told Daily Mail that he saw the suspect climbing up the building’s roof and expressed confusion over the lack of immediate action from the authorities.

“I kept thinking, ‘Why is Trump still speaking on this stage? Why is he still up there?'” Smith told DailyMail.com.

Hours after the attack, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the attacker as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. The FBI has also released a photograph of the young man. The image depicts Crooks wearing glasses and smiling into the camera, adding a chilling layer to the unfolding story.

Video of attack on Donald Trump

