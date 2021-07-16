Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed during clashes in Afghanistan's Kandahar: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Kandahar.

Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist working for an international news agency, has been killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar, multiple reports confirmed on Friday. Siddiqui had been in Kandahar covering the situation in the region after the US forces pulled out of Afghanistan last week.

Siddiqui, who worked for Reuters and was based in Mumbai, was also awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters," Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said in a tweet.

Danish Siddiqui had a graduate degree in Economics from Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. He also had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre from the university. He had joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

Siddiqui had been regularly posting photos on his social media accounts from Afghanistan where Taliban is expanding its presence amid the withdrawal of US-led allied troops

