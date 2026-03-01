Cryptic post appears on Ayatollah Khamenei's X account after Trump announces Iran Supreme Leader's death

New Delhi:

A short and cryptic message was posted early Sunday on the official Ayatollah Ali Khamenei account on X, just hours after US President Donald Trump publicly claimed that the Iranian leader had been killed. The post, written in Persian, was translated using Google Translate. The exact English translation read, “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him).”

The message was brief and offered no explanation, context, or confirmation. It did not directly address the claims surrounding Khamenei’s reported death. Khamenei has led Iran since 1989 and is the country’s highest political and religious authority.

The latest message, however, stood out because of when it was posted and because of its religious tone. “Haider” is a name often associated with Imam Ali in Islamic tradition, and the phrase “peace be upon him” is commonly used in religious references. Still, the exact meaning or intention behind the wording remains unclear.

Trump confirms Al Khamenei's death

Trump said Khamenei's killing is a chance for the Iranians to retake their country. Many of Iran's military and the police forces are no longer eager to fight, and are looking for "immunity" from the United States, Trump said, adding that he hopes Iran's Republican Guards will "peacefully merge" with the patriots of the Islamic Republic.

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," he said.

"That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated. The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!" he added.