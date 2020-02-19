Coronavirus update: China death toll mounts to 2000, new cases decline for 2nd day

Image Source : AP China death toll mounts to 2000 due to Coronavirus outbreak

The death toll due to Coronavirus has surged to 2,000, in China, according to the government. However, new virus cases in the country has recorded a decline for the second consecutive day.

1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths were caused due to Coronavirus after China’s leader said disease prevention and control was at “a critical time.”

New cases in Japan

J​​apan also confirmed more infections of the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the total to 542 people among the 3,700 crew and passengers initially on board. The infections have led to heavy criticism of the decision to quarantine passengers on the vessel. The quarantine ends later Wednesday.

The updated figures on the COVID-19 illness for mainland China bring the total for cases to 74,185 and deaths to 2,004. New cases have fallen to under 2,000 daily for the past two days.

Jinping calls UK PM Boris Johnson to discuss efforts to control the outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about the efforts to control the outbreak in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described in state media.

Separately, the U.N. secretary general told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak “is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.” Antonio Guterres said in an interview in Lahore, Pakistan, that “the risks are enormous and we need to be prepared worldwide for that.”

China has locked down several cities in central Hubei province where the outbreak hit hardest, halting nearly all transportation and movement except for the quarantine efforts, medical care and delivery of food and basic necessities.

China also may postpone its biggest political meeting of the year, the annual congress due to start in March, to avoid having people travel to Beijing while the virus is still spreading. One of the automotive industry’s biggest events, China’s biannual auto show, was postponed, and many sports and entertainment events have been delayed or canceled.

(With inputs from AP)

