Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Over 7.24 lakh tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the national capital till Thursday, according to official data of the Delhi government. As many as 12,750 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,719 RT-PCR tests were carried out during the same time, the data said.

The national capital has conducted 38,113 tests per million population, it added. Since June 18, when COVID-19 testing through the rapid-antigen method started, over three lakh tests have been conducted in Delhi -- around 17,000 tests per day.

Over 45 percent of the tests for coronavirus here were conducted after the government commenced testing through the rapid-antigen methodology in and around containment zones of the city.

Nearly two lakh people have been tested through the antigen kits, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.