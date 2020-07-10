Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, July 10, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2020 8:59 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 12.3 million, including more than 557,000 fatalities. More than 7,186,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

  • Jul 10, 2020 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Pair-Yoga asanas to boost immunity

    Yoga guru Ramdev reveals pair-yoga asanas and tips to boost immuntiy | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 10, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Over 7.24 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi so far: Govt

    Over 7.24 lakh tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the national capital till Thursday, according to official data of the Delhi government. As many as 12,750 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,719 RT-PCR tests were carried out during the same time, the data said.

    The national capital has conducted 38,113 tests per million population, it added. Since June 18, when COVID-19 testing through the rapid-antigen method started, over three lakh tests have been conducted in Delhi -- around 17,000 tests per day.

    Over 45 percent of the tests for coronavirus here were conducted after the government commenced testing through the rapid-antigen methodology in and around containment zones of the city.

    Nearly two lakh people have been tested through the antigen kits, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

  • Jul 10, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Pandemic claims life of another cop in Mumbai, 45 dead so far

    A 41-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital in the city on Thursday, an official said.

    So far 45 personnel of the city police have died due to the virus infection.

    The PSI was attached to Vikhroli police station. A resident of neighbouring Thane district, he is survived by wife and two children, the official said.

  • Jul 10, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    1,410 new COVID-19 cases take Telangana tally past 30,000 mark

    Telangana on Thursday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the total infection count to 30,946 and the toll to 331. As many as 918 of the cases were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by Ranga Reddy and Sangareddy districts with 125 and 79 cases respectively.

  • Jul 10, 2020 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 death toll crosses 5,57,000-mark

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Vani Mehrotra and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Priya Jaiswal and Sidhant Mamtany. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais and @SidMamtany for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 12.3 million, including more than 5,557,000 fatalities. More than 7,186,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -  3,219,999
    Brazil -  1,759,103
    India- 794,842
    Russia- 707,301
    Peru- 316,448
    Spain- 300,136

